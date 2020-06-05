Appeal after woman racially abused in Bath
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a woman in her late teens was the victim of a racially-aggravated public order offence in Bath.
It happened at about 10pm on Wednesday 3 June.
The woman was walking in Royal Victoria Park when a group of teenagers confronted her and threw eggs at her. Soon afterwards, as she walked away in Chelsea Road, one of the occupants of a small blue Renault car shouted an offensive racist term at her.
If you have any information – including CCTV or dashcam footage – which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220121205.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220121205
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.