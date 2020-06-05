Appeal after woman racially abused in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a woman in her late teens was the victim of a racially-aggravated public order offence in Bath.

It happened at about 10pm on Wednesday 3 June.

The woman was walking in Royal Victoria Park when a group of teenagers confronted her and threw eggs at her. Soon afterwards, as she walked away in Chelsea Road, one of the occupants of a small blue Renault car shouted an offensive racist term at her.

If you have any information – including CCTV or dashcam footage – which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220121205.