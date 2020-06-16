Appeal following burglary in Glastonbury

A Norco mountain bike and a hammock were stolen from the rear garden while a pair of Sony headphones, a Bose speaker and a pair of Polaroid red sunglasses were taken from the living room.

A property on Stag Way was burgled sometime overnight last Monday/ Tuesday (8/9 June).

We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Glastonbury.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time, or who has any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220126169.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.