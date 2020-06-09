Appeal over assault which left man needing surgery – South Gloucestershire

We’re appealing for witnesses following a GBH in South Gloucestershire.

A man in his 50s was assaulted by three men aged in their late teens or early 20s on the footpath connecting Frampton Cotterell and Iron Acton at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, 6 May.

The victim had challenged one of his attackers about riding a moped along the path prior to being assaulted.

He sustained facial injuries in the incident, including a fractured eye socket which required surgery.

Two of the offenders were said to have brown hair with the third having blonde hair. One rode a red moped with an ‘L’ plate attached and another a bicycle described as having a wonky wheel. All three carried rucksacks.

Several people using the path at the time are believed to have witnessed the incident and we’re particularly keen for them to get in touch.