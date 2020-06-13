Arrests made after stabbing incident in Taunton

We’re investigating an assault which happened inside a property in Cheddon Road, Taunton, at about 10pm on Friday 12 June, in which a 30-year-old man suffered serious stab injuries.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and he’s since been discharged.

Three people, a 17-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with this incident and are in custody.

Our enquiries are continuing and we’d encourage anyone with information about this incident to call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220128641.