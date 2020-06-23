Arrests made after suspected spice seized in Taunton and Bridgwater

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of suspected spice in Taunton and Bridgwater.

Acting on intelligence, officers stopped a man at Taunton train station on Saturday 20 June and seized a large bag of what’s believed to be spice, a synthetic cannabinoid.

Following this, officers carried out a search of a property in Bridgwater under the Misuse of Drugs Act and in a nearby shed they found a large amount of suspected spice.

Sgt Andrew Gloyn, of the Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Spice is a dangerous substance which we know is a root cause of significant anti-social behaviour in our local area.

“We’re very grateful to our communities for continuing to provide us with information to help us take this dangerous drug off the streets and we’d also like to thank the staff at Taunton railway station for their help on Saturday.

“Two men, both aged 25, have been arrested in connection with this investigation – one for possession with intent to supply a class B drug and the other for being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. Further enquiries will now take place.”