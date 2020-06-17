Bristol man charged with 16 offences

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of burglary offences committed in Clifton and central Bristol.

Joshua Malone, of no fixed address, was charged with 16 offences including; one account of dwelling burglary, three accounts of non-dwelling burglary, one attempt non-dwelling burglary, seven accounts of fraud, one account of theft from motor vehicle, one vehicle interference, one assault on a PC, and one account of criminal damage. All the offences happened between 30 May and 15 June.

Some of the charges relate to burglaries at student accommodation blocks in which electronic equipment, credit cards and cash were stolen.

Malone has been remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court at a date to be confirmed.