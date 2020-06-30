Can you help identify this man?

We’re releasing a CCTV image of man we’d like to talk to as part an investigation into a burglary in Bath.

Cash and bank cards were stolen from a property in the Lower Weston area on Tuesday, 26 May.

Specialist crime scene investigators examined the property while house to house and CCTV enquiries have also been carried out.

We’re now circulating an image of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with our inquiry. We appreciate the man’s face is obscured but hope someone may still recognise him.