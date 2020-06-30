Can you help identify this man?
We’re releasing a CCTV image of man we’d like to talk to as part an investigation into a burglary in Bath.
Cash and bank cards were stolen from a property in the Lower Weston area on Tuesday, 26 May.
Specialist crime scene investigators examined the property while house to house and CCTV enquiries have also been carried out.
We’re now circulating an image of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with our inquiry. We appreciate the man’s face is obscured but hope someone may still recognise him.
If you do, or have any other information which could help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220114182.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.