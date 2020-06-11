Can you help our investigation into tool thefts in Taunton?

We are appealing for help from the public after tools were stolen from a van in Taunton last Friday, June 5 2020.

The van, which was parked on Baldwin Road, was broken into overnight between half past midnight and 1am. A number of garden tools including a strimmer, hedge cutter and leaf blower were stolen.

Neighbours saw suspects wearing face coverings leaving in a dark coloured saloon car, possibly a BMW, with a rear light not working.

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything, particularly owners of CCTV that may have captured the incident on camera. We would also like to speak to anyone who has seen a similar vehicle driving the area, particularly in Leycroft Road where the vehicle may have been spotted prior to the incident on Baldwin Road.