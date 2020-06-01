Can you help us identify this man?

Skip to content

Posted at 13:34 on 1st June 2020 in Appeals

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man we’d like to speak to following an assault in Taunton.

The incident happened at approximately 3pm on Monday, 18 May at Morrisons supermarket on Deller’s Wharf.

A woman in her 30s was coughed and spat at by a man claiming to have Covid-19.

We’re treating the incident as a hate crime due to the verbal abuse the man also directed at her.

The offender is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall with a long beard and blonde hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a NASA logo on and red sunglasses.

Further guidance:

If you recognise the man in the CCTV images, or have any other information which could help us, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220107675.