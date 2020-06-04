Can you help us identify witness to alleged assault in Taunton?
We’re seeking the public’s help to identify a potential witness to a reported assault in Taunton earlier this week.
The incident is believed to have happened between 3.45-4.30pm on Monday 1 June.
The man, pictured, was seen on CCTV helping a woman in her 20s in the High Street. We’d like to speak to him to help us with our ongoing investigation.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault but has been released after helping with our enquiries.
Anyone with information should call 101 and give reference 5220119066.
