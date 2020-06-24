CCTV appeal after break-in

We’re investigating a break-in of a car and property in the Kewstoke area of Weston-super-Mare.

It happened at about 11.30pm on Monday 15 June and saw valuable items and cigarettes taken from the address in Beach Road.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and have revealed pictures of one male we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

PC Nikki Adams said: “We appreciate neither image is of fantastic quality, but hope someone will recognise the individual or be able to help us with our investigation.

“We would also urge people to make sure their vehicles, homes and any outbuildings are properly locked and secured to try to prevent would-be thieves.”

We would advise homeowners to make sure their home has a burglar alarm fitted, windows and doors are closed and locked when the property is empty and keys are kept in a secure cabinet.

More information about crime prevention is available on our website.

Anyone with further information about this investigation, who recognises the male pictured or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area that night, should call 101 and give reference 5220131055.

Alternatively, it can be reported to us through our website.