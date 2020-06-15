CCTV appeal after staff and customers threatened at store

We’re keen to trace the man in this CCTV image as part of our investigation into incidents at a supermarket in Redfield, Bristol.

We’re making enquiries after a man had altercations with customers and staff at Aldi in Church Road, made threats and coughed at a staff member.

The incidents happened at 6.50pm on Saturday 16 May, 6.15am on Sunday 17 May and just after 10pm on Wednesday 20 May.

The man in the image is described as of Asian appearance, about 5ft 10ins tall and slim with dark hair and a beard.

If you recognise him or have any information which could help to trace him, get in touch quoting reference 5220109777.