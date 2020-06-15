CCTV appeal after vehicle crime in Somerton

We’re issuing CCTV footage as part of our investigation into criminal damage and car break-ins in Somerset.

A number of vehicles were damaged in Etsome Terrace, Gassons Lane and Highfield Way in Somerton in the early hours of Wednesday 10 June. A number of items were taken, including a sat nav.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and CCTV footage shows two people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation.

The first person is said to be approximately 6ft 1ins and was described as wearing a light zip-up jacket, black face mask, light tracksuit trousers and had a satchel over one shoulder. The other is described as 5ft 8ins, wearing a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms with a reflective motif above the left knee and trainers with a reflective stripe or heel.

PC Daniel Crawford said: “We hope the public can help us identify those individuals captured on CCTV.

“We’d urge drivers to make sure they keep their vehicles secure and do not leave valuable items inside.”

Anyone with information about who the people pictured on CCTV are, or about what happened, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220125833.

Further crime prevention advice is available on this website.