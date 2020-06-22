CCTV appeal after wallet stolen

We’re hoping to identify the man, pictured, in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation.

An address and a car in Crookes Lane, Kewstoke, were broken into at some point before 5am on Sunday 17 May.

A wallet, containing cash and cards, was among the items taken from the vehicle.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place and identified a white male we wish to speak to in connection with our ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220106730.

