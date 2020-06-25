CCTV appeal over ATM damage – Bristol
We’ve issued a CCTV image of a man we’d like to trace as part of our investigation into damage to an ATM.
It happened in Bannerman Road, Easton, Bristol, at about 6.15am on Friday 15 May. The screen of the ATM was smashed but nothing was stolen.
The man in the image is described as black, aged about 30 and about 5ft 9ins tall. He is wearing dark-coloured clothing and white trainers.
If you recognise the man or have any other information about this incident get in touch quoting reference 5220106134.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220106134
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.