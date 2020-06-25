CCTV appeal over ATM damage – Bristol

We’ve issued a CCTV image of a man we’d like to trace as part of our investigation into damage to an ATM.

It happened in Bannerman Road, Easton, Bristol, at about 6.15am on Friday 15 May. The screen of the ATM was smashed but nothing was stolen.

The man in the image is described as black, aged about 30 and about 5ft 9ins tall. He is wearing dark-coloured clothing and white trainers.

If you recognise the man or have any other information about this incident get in touch quoting reference 5220106134.