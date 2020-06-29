CCTV image released after theft of ornaments

We’re investigating the reported theft of two ornamental urns and pillars from an address in Portishead earlier this month.

The items were removed from outside a property in Lockside between 8.45-9.15pm on Thursday 18 June.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a male, pictured, we wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the individual, who witnessed what happened, or saw a blue Nissan Terrano with a trailer in the area at around the time. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the ornamental items on sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220133918.