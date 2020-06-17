CCTV issued following assault on teenage boy in Taunton

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we’d like to speak to about an assault on a 13-year-old boy in Taunton.

The victim was punched and kicked in the face during the incident, which happened while he was sat in Parlour Fields, near Leycroft Road, between 4.45pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday 19 May. He suffered bruising and swelling and a possible fractured eye socket.

The images aren’t as clear as we would like, but the man is described as white, with black greasy hair, and he was wearing a navy blue or black tracksuit with long sleeves and a hood, and long dark trousers.

If you can help with our investigation, please call 101 and given the call handler the reference number 5220108733.