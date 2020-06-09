CCTV issued in robbery enquiry – Weston-super-Mare

We’re releasing a CCTV image of man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to talk to the man following an attempted robbery and assault in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday 29 April.

A 21-year-old man was threatened with a knife by a man on a bicycle who demanded his phone and wallet near to the toilets at Grove Park at approximately 7pm.

The victim ran off but was pursued by the man who then punched him twice in the back of the head outside NatWest on High Street.

When several members of the public came to the assistance of the victim, the offender began throwing rubbish bins in their direction.

The offender is described as aged in his late teens or early 20s, about 5ft 7ins tall, of skinny build and clean shaven, with dark brown or black wavy hair in a side parting. He wore a green T-shirt, grey shorts and flip flops.