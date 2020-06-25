Closure order granted for address after crime reports

A three-month partial closure order as been granted for a property in Weston-super-Mare following reports of crime.

Magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse on Monday 22 June approved the police’s application for an address in Meadow Street.

It was granted after a number of incidents were reported at 85A, including drug offences, theft, violence and antisocial behaviour .

The neighbourhood team has been working alongside the community to tackle antisocial behaviour. Local officers hope this order will have a positive impact and send a message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Beat Manager Ben Whitby said: “The three-month order has been granted due to the frequency of incidents that have happened so far this year.

“The activity has caused distress for businesses and people living nearby to feel unsafe. That is unacceptable.

“The reports we had from the community helped us collect enough evidence to seek this order from the court. Without them, and other agencies assisting us, it would not have been possible.

“We would urge anyone who is experiencing antisocial behaviour in their area to contact the police. Your concerns will be taken seriously and this case shows how positive action can be taken when the community works together.”

If a crime is ongoing, call 999. For non-emergency matters, call 101 or report antisocial behaviour online through our website.