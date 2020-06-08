Did you see an assault in Taunton?

We’re investigating reports of an assault in Taunton that happened over the weekend.

A male, in his teens, was with a friend at one of the shelters in Vivary Park, close to the café area, when he was approached by a man who punched him twice and grabbed him by the throat. He suffered bruises to his jaw and neck.

The incident happened at about 4pm on Saturday 6 June.

The man is described as white, in his late-40s and stocky. He was wearing an orange beanie hat and a dark blue tracksuit.

PC Stewart Cuthbert said: “This was a nasty incident, which happened without warning, and we’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.”

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220123761, or report it online.