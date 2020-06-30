Did you see collision on A37 at weekend?

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Somerset on Sunday 28 June.

A white van was travelling along the A37 at Key Hill, towards Yeovil, when it left the road and collided with a tree. It happened at about 12.05am.

The driver, a man in his 40s, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital in an air ambulance. He remains in hospital.

We’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or has dash cam footage, to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220141368.