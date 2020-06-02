Did you witness assault in Shepton Mallet?

We’re seeking witnesses to an assault in Shepton Mallet that left a man with a serious head injury.

The incident happened at about 11.15pm on Saturday 23 May in the Meadow Rise area of the town, near to Whittakers House.

A man, in his 40s, is believed to have been struck with a metal pole and required hospital treatment.

We’ve since arrested a man on suspicion of wounding with intent. He’s been helping us with our enquiries and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220112153.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.