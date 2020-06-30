Did you witness Huish Episcopi moped collision?
We’re appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Huish Episcopi.
A moped rider came off their bike while travelling on the A372 towards Long Sutton shortly after 9.30pm on Friday (26 June).
The rider, a 29-year-old woman, required hospital treatment for injuries to her face and shoulder.
She was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220140546.
We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the moped prior to the collision taking place.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.