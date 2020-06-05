Do you recognise this woman in Stokes Croft?

We’re investigating a reported hate crime in Stokes Croft last week.

A woman, in her 20s, was in Slix takeaway with a female friend on Tuesday 26 May at about 8pm.

She was approached by a woman who made abusive comments about their religious beliefs and what they were wearing.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out as part of our ongoing investigation.

We wish to identify and speak to a woman, captured on CCTV, in connection with our enquiries.

She is described as white and in her late 40s or early 50s. She was wearing a black bucket hat, purple shoes, a black jacket and a pair of black and white trousers.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220114152.