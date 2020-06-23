E-fit released as part of indecent exposure inquiry

Do you recognise the man depicted in this E-fit?

We’d like to speak to him in connection with a number of indecent exposure incidents in Bristol’s Greville Smyth Park and Ashton Court Estate.

A man has exposed his backside to women before walking off on 11 occasions.

The first incident was reported to us on 25 April and all but one has taken place in the late afternoon/ evening.

The man is described as white, aged in his 20s, of thin build, with long brown hair.

He’s typically worn dark trousers, a dark hooded top and carried a dark rucksack.