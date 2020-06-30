Five arrests in murder inquiry after man dies – Weston-super-Mare

A murder investigation is being carried out after a man injured in Weston-super-Mare over the weekend died in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 30 June).

Police were called to the Ridgeway Avenue area at about 12.05am on Saturday 27 June following a reported disturbance.

A man in his 40s was found seriously injured by officers and taken by paramedics to hospital in Bristol, but died today.

Four men, aged 27, 30, 31 and 56, are in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday. He’s been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “The victim sustained a number of stab wounds during the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning and we have sadly learned he has passed away today.

“Family liaison officers are providing support to his family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries into what happened began as soon as the incident occurred, but today’s devastating news means it will now be classified as a murder investigation.

“We appreciate this tragic incident will cause a significant amount of concern within the local community but we’d stress that the risk to the wider public is extremely low. However, we’d encourage anyone who is concerned about the weekend’s events to speak to an officer on patrol who will be able to provide advice and support.”

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220140603. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.