Gross misconduct finding against former special constable

An allegation of gross misconduct has been proven against a former special constable with the panel deciding he would have been dismissed.

The officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was alleged to have failed to declare previous employment disciplinary action taken against him in 2018 when applying for a paid role within the constabulary in February 2019.

Alleged breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour were proven at a hearing at Police Headquarters. The panel today (Friday 5 June) ruled they amounted to gross misconduct. He will be barred from policing.

Simon Wilstead, Head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “All police officers and staff are required to declare any misconduct matters relating to previous employment as part of the recruitment process.

“Our vetting procedures are our first line of defence in safeguarding our communities by ensuring police officers and staff uphold the highest standards of behaviour and transparency. Failing to disclose serious misdemeanours risks undermining public confidence in the Constabulary.”

The full outcome will be published on the misconduct section of our website when it’s available.