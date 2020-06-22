Image issued in appeal over damage to Alfred Fagon statue – Bristol

We’ve released an image of a man we’d like to speak to as part of our investigation into an incident which led to damage to a statue of Alfred Fagon in St Paul’s, Bristol.

We were made aware on Thursday 11 June that an unknown substance had been used on the statue, causing damage. We have had a number of calls with information about the incident, including from witnesses reporting that they believed someone had been trying to clean the bust.

If you recognise the man in the image, or have any other information which could help our enquiries, get in touch, quoting reference 5220127432.