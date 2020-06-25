Investigation into assault in Taunton

Can you help us identify a man we want to speak to in connection with an assault investigation?

A man, in his 50s, was next to the Orchard Shopping Centre entrance in Fore Street, Taunton, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday 9 June, where he was spat at and punched by a unknown man.

He suffered a minor neck injury, but did not require hospital treatment. His watch was also broken during the incident.

Enquiries into what happened are continuing and have revealed a picture of a male we wish to talk to about our investigation.

That man is described as white, of medium build, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins and having a Welsh accent. He was wearing a dark blue skull T-shirt and a green camouflage-style rucksack.

Anyone who recognises the individual, or witnessed the incident, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220125664.