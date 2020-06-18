Investigation underway into shotgun incident – Southmead
We were called to Ringwood Crescent, Southmead, at 12.50am on Thursday 18 June by a witness reporting that a man had been shot.
Specialist firearms officers supported patrol officers and ambulance crew at the scene.
Officers found a woman had also been injured in the incident, which involved a shotgun. Both the man and the woman were taken to hospital for treatment to shotgun wounds which are not believed life-threatening or life-changing.
The investigation, including forensic examination and house-to-house enquiries, continues.
Detective Inspector James Wasiak said: “We’ll have extra patrols in the area today both to reassure local people and as we carry out our enquiries.
“While the investigation is at a very early stage, we believe this to be a targeted incident between individuals known to one another. I ask that if you have any information which could help, you get in touch quoting reference 5220132849.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220132849
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.