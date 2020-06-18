Investigation underway into shotgun incident – Southmead

We were called to Ringwood Crescent, Southmead, at 12.50am on Thursday 18 June by a witness reporting that a man had been shot.

Specialist firearms officers supported patrol officers and ambulance crew at the scene.

Officers found a woman had also been injured in the incident, which involved a shotgun. Both the man and the woman were taken to hospital for treatment to shotgun wounds which are not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

The investigation, including forensic examination and house-to-house enquiries, continues.

Detective Inspector James Wasiak said: “We’ll have extra patrols in the area today both to reassure local people and as we carry out our enquiries.

“While the investigation is at a very early stage, we believe this to be a targeted incident between individuals known to one another. I ask that if you have any information which could help, you get in touch quoting reference 5220132849.”