Joint statement from Chief Constable and PCC following terrorist incident in Reading

Our thoughts, like yours, are with the families of those killed and everyone else caught up in the horrific attack in Reading on Saturday night.

Our colleagues in Thames Valley Police have arrested a suspect and Counter Terrorism Command are now leading the investigation, having declared that these three tragic deaths were the result of a terrorist act.

At this time there’s no intelligence to link this event to the Avon and Somerset policing area but we want our communities to be reassured and feel safe so our officers will be carrying out enhanced high-visibility patrols of busy areas over the coming days. If you have any concerns, please stop an officer and talk to them.

As always, we’re calling on you to remain vigilant. If you see or hear something suspicious, trust your instincts and ACT. Report it to police in confidence via gov.uk/ACT and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity to police, in confidence, via gov.uk/ACT or 0800 789 321.

In an emergency, always call 999. It is still thankfully very rare, but if you do get caught up in an weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.

Sadly we know that after previous terror attacks there has been an increase in hate crime. Our message is that we must continue to stand together. Hatred cannot prevail, because then the terrorists, with their flawed ideologies, will have won.

We want anyone who is a victim of hate crime to know that we’ll take your reports seriously, protect you and make sure you get the support you need.

If you are a witness or a victim of hate crime, or feel vulnerable, please contact someone to report it. You can call the police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or visit the True Vision website www.report-it.org.uk for information, advice and to report online. In an emergency, always dial 999.

We promise to carry on working together to keep you safe.