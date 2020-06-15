Man charged after on-duty officer injured

A Bristol man has been charged in connection with an injury sustained by a police officer last month.

Adelaja Brown, 30, will face charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, and intent to cause serious harm in relation to an incident in St Pauls on Friday 29 May.

He has been released on bail ahead of a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 August.

Enquiries into the disorder in that area of Bristol that same evening are continuing.