Man charged over Southmead shooting
Officers investigating the shooting of two people in Southmead, Bristol, on Thursday 18 June, have charged a man.
Blake Hoskins, 20, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday night, 19 June, and charged on Saturday with attempted murder, GBH and affray, as well as a firearms offence and criminal damage.
He remains in police custody pending an appearance by video link before Bristol Magistrates on Monday 22 June.
The injured man remains in hospital for treatment to shotgun wounds not believed life-threatening. The injured woman was discharged from hospital following treatment.
Detectives continue to ask anyone who witnessed the incident in Ringwood Crescent at 12.50am on Thursday 18 June, or who has any other information which could help the investigation, to get in touch quoting reference 5220132849.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220132849
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.