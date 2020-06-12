Man jailed for 20 months for online stalking

A man has been jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to stalking a fellow student in Bristol.

Jack Blewett, who has since turned 20, spent five months sending stalking emails and messages from false and encrypted accounts between September 2019 and February 2020.

He sent abusive and threatening messages to his victim, culminating in him claiming packages would be sent to her. One message talked about a ‘big finale’ and featured a gun emoji.

Ultimately a combination of digital evidence found on Blewett’s devices, IP data from his social media accounts, and forensic evidence from a hand-written note conclusively linked him to the offences.

Blewett, of Rosehill Meadow in Heamoor, Cornwall, was sentenced today (Friday 12 June) at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of stalking causing serious alarm or distress.

Investigating officer David Barrie said: “Blewett’s offences caused a serious amount of distress for his victim over a prolonged period of time.

“Blewett became fixated with her and jealous of the friendships she formed.

“Instead of admitting responsibility and apologising at the start of the police investigation, Blewett chose to taunt the investigating officers behind anonymous email platforms and continued to threaten the victim with escalating seriousness.

“This was a frightening and anxious time for the victim, who found herself fearing for her safety on a daily basis.

“This has been a complex investigation, which has prompted seamless collaboration between officers in Avon & Somerset, Devon & Cornwall, the South West Regional Cyber Crime Unit (SWRCCU) and others.

“I would especially like to thank the victim for her continued cooperation and support throughout this investigation.

“Online stalking is a crime that has a horrendous impact on any victim and we’d urge anyone who finds themselves in that position to speak to us and have confidence that – like with this incident – we will treat it with the utmost seriousness.”

For anyone affected by stalking or harassment, details on advice and how to report it are available on our website or visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust which supports victims of stalking and has an enquiry helpline.