Man sought after dogs attack sheep

We’re investigating an incident in South Gloucestershire last month where a sheep was attacked.

The sheep had to be put down after being injured by a number of dogs on a smallholding in Lower Hazel, near Alveston.

The dogs were being walked by a man on Saturday 16 May, at about 3.30pm, when the incident happened. The man left the scene before the police arrived, but two terrier dogs were left behind.

PC Will Price said: “This was a nasty attack that has left the family devastated.

“We hope that the man who was involved will come forward to help us with our enquiries, or anyone who witnessed the incident can provide us with some additional details.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220106333.

For information about the police’s Farmwatch scheme, tackling rural crime, visit https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/apply/farm-watch