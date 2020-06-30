More than 100 arrested in proactive operation

A proactive police operation has led to the arrest of 107 people who have failed to attend court.

Arrest warrants issued by Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service have been executed during several days of action since 1 June.

Nineteen of those arrested have been wanted for more than a year.

Among those who have, or will soon appear in court are:

A man charged with dangerous driving after a car collided with a wall outside a pub, narrowly missing pedestrians

A man subject to a £15,540 confiscation order

A woman charged with handling stolen goods after a jewellers was burgled

A man charged with burglary in connection with an incident at a hospital

A man charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply

Chief Inspector Nigel Colston said: “Despite the ongoing pandemic we’ve continued to seek out and arrest those who have actively tried to avoid answering for the crimes they’ve been accused of, or serving their punishment.

“We’ve worked hard to refresh our intelligence in recent weeks and this has enabled us to locate and arrest those who’ve evaded capture, some for a significant amount of time.

“Behind every warrant is an offence with a victim who has put their faith in the criminal justice system and we’re committed to providing them with closure to the ordeals they’ve experienced.

“I’d like to thank our partners the Crown Prosecution Service and Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service for ensuring those detained are swiftly and fairly dealt with.”