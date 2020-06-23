Officers arrest man on suspicion of rogue trading offence

We’ve arrested a man in Yeovil this morning on suspicion of a rogue trading offence.

A woman in her 80s was approached at her home in the Lyde Road area yesterday by a cold caller, offering to do maintenance work on her house for a total of £3,700. He returned today to take the woman’s son, who is in his 60s, to the bank to withdraw the cash.

We were alerted to this incident earlier today and officers were able to locate a van in Westminster Street. A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and he’s now in custody for questioning.

We’d like to speak to anyone in the Yeovil area who’ve been approached in a similar way over the past few days. If you have any information which would help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220137014.

Crime prevention advice: