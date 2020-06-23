Officers arrest man on suspicion of rogue trading offence
We’ve arrested a man in Yeovil this morning on suspicion of a rogue trading offence.
A woman in her 80s was approached at her home in the Lyde Road area yesterday by a cold caller, offering to do maintenance work on her house for a total of £3,700. He returned today to take the woman’s son, who is in his 60s, to the bank to withdraw the cash.
We were alerted to this incident earlier today and officers were able to locate a van in Westminster Street. A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and he’s now in custody for questioning.
We’d like to speak to anyone in the Yeovil area who’ve been approached in a similar way over the past few days. If you have any information which would help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220137014.
Crime prevention advice:
- Never open the door to an unexpected caller until you’ve checked their identification – use a door chain or viewer, intercom or a ‘smart’ doorbell. Genuine callers expect it.
- If you’re not sure, don’t open the door.
- Never agree to have work done or part with money on your doorstep and ideally get written quotes from at least two traders for any work. Always agree a start and finish date and agree a price before any work starts on your home.
- If you are suspicious of a caller tell us straight away – ring 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated, otherwise call 101.
- Store any high value items such as jewellery, passports and cash in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.
- Keep windows and doors secured if you’re not in the room and never keep large sums of money in the house.
- If you see someone calling door-to-door, but only on frail or elderly neighbours, call 999 straight away.
- Ask a trusted neighbour to help you deal with unexpected callers.
- Look out for vulnerable and elderly neighbours and make sure they know what to do when they receive an unexpected caller.
- Join Neighbourhood Watch.
- If you think you’ve been deceived, are concerned about a trader or have any doubts call 101 or Citizens Advice Consumer Services