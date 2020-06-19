Patrols increased after girl approached in Taunton

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an 11-year-old girl reported being approached by a man in Taunton.

It happened at about 8.20am on Wednesday 17 June in Manor Orchard as she walked to school.

The girl told officers that a man made contact with her left arm before she ran away. She suffered no physical injuries.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.

The man who approached the girl is described as white, just under 6ft, in his mid-30s, of medium build, with facial hair likened to a close-cut beard. He was wearing a navy/black baseball cap, green/teal top and blue baggy jeans.

Officers have visited the scene and carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries as part of their ongoing investigation.

PC Stewart Cuthbert said: “This young girl was not harmed in the incident and she did exactly the right thing by drawing attention to it by telling her teachers and mother.

“We’ve not received any other reports of this kind of thing happening but take this matter seriously and are investigating. Proactive patrols of the area have been increased as a result.

“Anyone with any information which could help our investigation is asked to get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting reference 5220132962.”

Parents and carers are encouraged to remind their children about being aware of their surroundings and what to do if they are frightened by a stranger. That is to run away home or to the nearest busy public place, like a shop, and tell someone straight away.