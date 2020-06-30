Public thanked for support during Highbridge murder investigation

Detectives conducting a murder investigation in Highbridge have thanked the public for their support in recent days and provided an update on their inquiry.

We were called at about 2.30pm on Thursday 25 June after a man’s body was found in a garden in the Edithmead Lane area.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder on the same day. On Friday evening, he was transferred to a secure facility and into the care of mental health services. Our investigation continues.

A cordon was in place over the weekend but has now been removed.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “We’re conscious that our presence at the scene over a number of days will have had an impact on the local community and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding.

“We’d like to reassure people that we don’t believe there to be any ongoing risk to the public at this time.

“Due to prior police contact with those involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct this week. It would be inappropriate for us to go into further details while the referral is being considered.”

Anyone with information that could assist with our continuing investigation, and has not yet come forward, should call 101 and give reference 5220139224.