Queen’s Award for Bristol’s The Wheels Project

Young people volunteering on the Wheels Project’s community vehicle scheme are to be honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Small groups of young people renovate donated vehicles to give to charities of their choice. The young people develop teamwork, mechanical and problem solving skills and learn about the activities of their chosen charities. The recipients receive a donated vehicle designed to help meet their own community needs.

Recipients of the Queen’s Award are announced each year on the anniversary of Her Majesty’s Coronation, 2 June. Representatives of the Wheels Project will receive the award from Mrs Peaches Golding OBE, Lord Lieutenant of the County and City of Bristol, later this summer. Two volunteers from Wheels will join representatives from other Queen’s Award recipients at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021.

The Wheel Project’s Manager, David Glossop said: “It’s an unbelievable honour to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and it will mean the world for all our students, staff, trustees and partners who help us achieve our goals. It will also serve as a tremendous testament to all our supporters and funders, many of whom have stood by us for many years through thick and thin. What a way to celebrate our fortieth anniversary!”

We’re delighted to share this news as one of the charity’s supporters.