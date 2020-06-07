Statement from Bristol Area Commander following Black Lives Matter demonstration

Statement from Superintendent Andy Bennett following Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol

“The Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol today was attended by an estimated 10,000 people.

“The vast majority of those who came to voice their concerns about racial inequality and injustice did so peacefully and respectfully.

“The ongoing coronavirus pandemic added a different dynamic to what was always going to be a challenging policing operation.

“And I’d like to thank the organisers for their efforts to encourage demonstrators to follow Government guidance – a message which many clearly took on board, doing their best to socially distance despite the large crowds.

“Keeping the public safe was our greatest priority and thankfully there were no instances of disorder and no arrests were made.

“However, there was a small group of people who clearly committed an act of criminal damage in pulling down a statue near Bristol Harbourside.

“An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we’re already collating footage of the incident.

“I’d like to thank our partners at Bristol City Council for helping us to ensure this was a safe event for all who attended.”