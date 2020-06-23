Teenager charged with causing damage to Blaise Castle House Museum
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with causing criminal damage to a museum within the Blaise Castle Estate in Bristol.
The boy has been charged with causing two counts of criminal damage (both incidents estimated at causing more than £5,000 worth of damage) to Blaise Castle House Museum on Friday 6 March and Friday 20 March.
He’s also been charged with an unconnected assault on a man in Crow Lane, Henbury, on Saturday 21 March.
He’ll appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court at a date to be confirmed.