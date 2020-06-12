Three arrested under suspicion of dealing illegal substances in Highbridge

Officers from Operation Remedy arrested three people, and seized suspected Class A drugs and a significant quantity of cash, from an address in Tanning Drive, Highbridge. Officers executed a warrant at 06.22 this morning (12 June) following intelligence about the supply of drugs in the area, believed to be cocaine. A 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old man, and a 17-year-old woman, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.