Three arrests after incident in Glastonbury

Three people have been arrested following an incident in Glastonbury yesterday (Tuesday 2 June).

A male pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car at approximately 12.10pm in Pound Close. He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

A vehicle was stopped in Poole by Dorset Police at about 6.50pm in connection with our enquiries.

Two males and one female were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They will be transferred back to Avon and Somerset while our enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give reference 5220119749. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.