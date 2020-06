Three men charged in connection with church thefts in Somerset

Three men have been charged in connection with a series of lead thefts from churches across Somerset.

In a joint investigation with Lincolnshire Police, the three men have been charged with conspiracy to steal between August 2018 and March 2020. The charge partly relates to 11 offences of theft from churches in our force area

Paul Buica, aged 25, of George Street, Birmingham; Constantine Motescu, aged 31, of Sutton Hill, Telford and Laurentiu Sucea, aged 37, also of George Street, Birmingham, will next appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.

The thefts connected with this charge in our force area are:

• Church of St Mary, Chesterblade, between 21-28 August 2019

• Church of St Edward King and Martyr, Goathurst, Bridgwater, between 18-19 December 2019

• Church of the Holy Cross, Middlezoy, Bridgwater, between 11-12 February 2020

• St Mary’s Church, Glastonbury, between 14-15 February 2019

• St Mary’s Church, Barrington, Ilminster, between 18-19 February 2020

• St Peter’s Church, Ilton, Ilminster, between 20-21 February 2020

• St Giles’ Church, Bradford on Tone, Taunton, between 26-27 February 2020

• Church of St Andrew and St Mary, Pitminster, between 27-28 February 2020

• St John the Baptist Church, Wellington, between 28-29 February 2020

• St Peter and St Paul’s Church, South Petherton, between 4-5 March 2020

• Church of St Andrew and St Mary, Pitminster, on 9 March 2020