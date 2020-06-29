Two arrests after man injured in Weston-super-Mare

Two men have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into injuries sustained by a man in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Police were called to the Ridgeway Avenue area at about 12.05am on Saturday 27 June following a reported disturbance involving three males.

Officers found one man having suffered serious injuries and police gave emergency treatment at the scene ahead of paramedics arriving. He was transferred to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody. A second man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “The victim sustained a number of stab wounds during the incident in the early hours of Saturday and remains in hospital.

“I’d like to pay tribute to those officers at the scene in the immediate aftermath who provided exceptional care to the man in the minutes before paramedics arrived.

“A cordon remains in place around the scene while our investigation continues and there is an increased police presence in the area. We understand this does cause disruption but would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding at this time.

“We’d ask anyone who has information about what happened, however small or insignificant it may seem, to call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give reference 5220140603.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.