Two charged following distraction burglary in Longwell Green

Two men have been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Longwell Green, South Gloucestershire.

Alfie Amith, aged 26, from Highcross Place, Chertsey, Surrey and Frankie Smith, aged 20, from Almners Road, Lyne, Surrey, have been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

The charge relates to an incident in Ellacombe Road on Monday 22 June in which cash and a bank card were stolen from a woman in her 90s. The card was later used to purchase items in shops in St George and Hanham.

Both men appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 26 June and they’ve been remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 27 July.