Two in custody following overnight burglary – Bristol

We have a man and a boy in custody today, Wednesday 10 June, after a householder reported disturbing someone in their Brislington home in the middle of the night.

Officers including a dog handler attended after the call at 3.10am. The householder reported a wallet had been stolen and the offenders made off. Two suspects were arrested by the dog handler in nearby Eton Road on suspicion of burglary.

We’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and the investigation continues.

If you have any information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220126049.

To keep your home secure we advise:

locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out

making sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub’-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from outside

keeping doors and windows locked if you’re not in the same room

never leaving keys in the lock or in sight of the letterbox

fitting a letterbox cage

keeping car keys, handbags, wallets and other portable valuables out of sight

joining Neighbourhood Watch

More home security information