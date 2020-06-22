Two men arrested and knives seized in Bristol

Two men have been arrested following reports of disorder in Bristol overnight.

Officers attended St Marks Road in Easton at about 1.45am.

They arrested two men, aged 23 and 24, on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place. They remain in custody.

Two knives were recovered under a parked car in nearby Woodborough Street.

House-to-house enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220135835.