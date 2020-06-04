Two men charged with attempted murder

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Glastonbury this week.

A male pedestrian was injured in a collision with a vehicle at about 12.10pm on Tuesday 2 June in Pound Close. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

Three people were arrested in Dorset later that day in connection with our investigation.

Joe Parkinson, 23, and Abdirahman Boos, 28, have both been charged with attempted murder. Parkinson will also face two charges of driving while disqualified.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court today (Thursday 4 June).

A 20-year-old woman who was also arrested on attempted murder has been released under investigation.

DCI Mike Buck said: “We would like to thank the residents of Pound Close for their support with our investigations so far as there has been a significant police presence in their community since this incident happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5220119749.